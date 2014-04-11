TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as weakness in the U.S. technology sector drag further on sentiment for global equities and helped drive down shares in most major groups. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,281.25 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)