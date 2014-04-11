PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as weakness in the U.S. technology sector drag further on sentiment for global equities and helped drive down shares in most major groups. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,281.25 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.