* TSX up 15.64 points, or 0.10 pct, at 15,071.53 * Six of the 10 main index sectors higher * Resource shares lead the way, TSX touches six-year high (Adds quote, details on sectors) TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index touched a six-year high on Wednesday, as higher commodity prices drove up shares of energy and mining companies as investors waited for a U.S. Federal Reserve statement on its monetary policy direction. Market players looked past data showing Canadian wholesale prices rose twice as fast as expected in April, and seemed reluctant to make big bets ahead of the Fed's announcement, which was due after midday. About 90 minutes into trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.64 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,071.53. Six of the 10 TSX sectors were higher. The index has been rising sharply over the past 2-1/2 weeks, and is not far from its record high of 15,154.77, set in June 2008. The TSX's heavily weighted energy sector, which was up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, has helped fuel the rise as the deepening crisis in Iraq has driven oil prices higher. "It's amazing how Canadian equities have displayed an inspiring resilience. And part of it is soaking up the fear and anxiety," said Shailesh Kshatriya, associate director for client investment strategies at Russell Investments Canada. Brent crude rose towards $114 a barrel on Wednesday as Sunni militants continued their advance in northern Iraq. In the index's energy group, Talisman Energy rose 0.9 percent to C$11.57, while Canadian Natural Resources gained 0.9 percent to C$47.76. Copper prices pushed close to their highest level in two weeks, while gold was steady, helping the mining-laden materials sector to rise 1.2 percent. Iamgold Corp climbed 4 percent to C$4.39, while base metals miner HudBay Minerals rose 2.7 percent to C$9.98. Among individual stocks, BlackBerry Ltd jumped 3.6 percent to C$9.05 after it agreed to a licensing deal with Amazon.com Inc that will let the smartphone maker offer some 240,000 Android applications from Amazon's app store on its line-up of BlackBerry 10 devices this fall.. ($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French and John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)