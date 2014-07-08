TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by energy and financial shares, as investor sentiment turned sour after solid gains in the last several weeks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 84.32 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,088.61 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)