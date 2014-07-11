TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a gain in shares of gold miners was offset by concerns about the labor market after a sluggish jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.16 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,098.32 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)