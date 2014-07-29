TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as advances in shares of financial companies and WestJet Airlines Ltd, which reported strong quarterly results, helped boost investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.87 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,474.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)