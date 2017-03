TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed in opening trade on Friday as a sluggish U.S. jobs report helped ease fears that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.23 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,312.51 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)