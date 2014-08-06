TORONTO, Aug 6 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by worries about a potential escalation of conflict in Ukraine and sluggish economic data out of Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.74 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,132.97 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)