Poland aims to be winner in Brexit battle for banking jobs
* Poland expecting 25,000-30,000 business services jobs this year
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as a U.S. decision to conduct air strikes in Iraq helped push up oil prices and shares of energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,139.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Poland expecting 25,000-30,000 business services jobs this year
* Saudi Arabia, China looking at refinery, petrochemical projects
* Shares rise, top gainer on the DAX index. (Adds share price reaction)