TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as a U.S. decision to conduct air strikes in Iraq helped push up oil prices and shares of energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,139.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)