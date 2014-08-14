TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, driven by gains in most major sectors, as comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease concerns about a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,292.87 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)