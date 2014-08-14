PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, driven by gains in most major sectors, as comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease concerns about a further escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,292.87 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.