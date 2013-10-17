Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index moved slightly lower in early trade on Thursday as investors seemed unimpressed with the short-term deal reached to avoid a U.S. debt default and concerned about the after-effects of a two-week government shutdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.17 points at 12,956.04 shortly after the open. It had opened in positive territory.
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.