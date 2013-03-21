BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday, with weakness in financials offset by gains made by gold miners, as investors processed economic data from China and a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its ongoing stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,818.08, after briefly turning positive.
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 2 Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
* Nxstage medical announces ce mark for its nxgen hemodialysis system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: