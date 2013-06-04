BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early Tuesday trade, with strength in energy and financials offset by a decline in gold stocks, as investors digested data from Europe and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,612.51 shortly after the open.
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
* announces non-brokered private placement financing to sell on best efforts basis, up to C$2.0 million in units at price of C$0.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: