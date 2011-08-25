Aug 25 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open little changed on Thursday as investors sought clarity over how firmly the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman might signal plans for renewed economic stimulus in a key speech on Friday.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock futures were mostly little changed as investors found little reason to buy after three days of gains on the S&P and ahead of weekly jobless claims data. [.N]

* European stocks trimmed gains as British defensive shares, including Vodafone and AstraZeneca, lost ground, but the recovery rally in banking shares remained intact. [.EU]

* Asian markets were mostly higher, with Nikkei rising more than 1 percent, helped by the yen's retreat from a record high. Worries over the world economy and the western financial system mean that the benchmark could easily resume its downward trend.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.19 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude oil edged above $110 a barrel, supported by a drop in U.S. inventories and investor hopes that the Federal Reserve may announce stimulus measures for the U.S. economy on Friday. [O/R]

* Gold extended losses to fall as much as $200 from Tuesday's record high, as investors cashed in scorching gains in the metal after the CME Group hiked trading margins for the precious metal for a second time this month. [GOL/]

* Copper climbed underpinned by expectations of returning demand from top consumer China, but caution over measures that may be unveiled by the U.S. monetary authorities in Wyoming this week kept gains in check. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* National Bank of Canada (NA.TO): The bank's quarterly profit rose 15 percent due to stronger loan volumes and wealth management income, it said. [ID:nN1E77O06N]

* Research In Motion RIM.TO: The BlackBerry maker is planning for its newer models of smartphones to run applications designed for Google Inc's (GOOG) Android operating system, and RIM may come out with a PlayBook upgrade for the Android later this year, a Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the plan. [ID:nL4E7JP03S]

* Encana Corp (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer said one of its units is selling off its North Texas natural gas-producing assets, which would boost its cash flows and lend it more financial flexibility in 2012. [ID:nL4E7JP2DI]

* Niko Resources Ltd. (NKO.TO): The oil and gas producer posted a quarterly loss hurt by a fall in production and a change in accounting estimates. [ID:nL4E7JP2NB]

* SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO): Argentina signed contracts worth $444 million on Wednesday with a subsidiary of SNC, Canada's top engineering firm, to extend the shelf-life of its Embalse nuclear plant. [ID: nN1E77N24H]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Breakwater Resources BWR.TO price target cut to C$7 from C$7.50 at Raymond James

* Cae Inc (CAE.TO) rating raised to sector outperformer from sector performer on valuation at CIBC

* D Box Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) removed from NBF action list; kept outperform rating with price target of C$1.25 at National Bank

* Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) removed from NBF action list; rating outperform with price target of C$33.50 at National Bank

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO) coverage started with outperform rating and price target of C$19 at National Bank

* Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO) price target raised to C$15 from C$12 at CIBC ($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar)