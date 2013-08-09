BRIEF-Debora plunkett joins J C Penney board of directors
* Says Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines Co., will retire from board at end of her term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 9 The Bank of Canada said on Friday it plans to auction up to C$3 billion ($2.9 billion) in 30-day treasury bills on August 12.
* Canada-U.S. 2-year spread hits largest gap since January 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - issued $650 million aggregate principal amount of 3.200% senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing Source text: 9http://bit.ly/2mQCLZ4) Further company coverage: