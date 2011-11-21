TORONTO, Nov 21 The Bank of Canada said on Monday its auction of C$1.5 billion ($1.46 billion), 11-day treasury bills produced an average yield of 0.920 percent.

The high yield was 0.930 percent and the low yield was 0.898 percent. The total value of bids submitted by distributors was C$4.203 billion.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)