BRIEF-State Street reports 6.23 pct passive stake in Chevron
* State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 21 The Bank of Canada said on Monday its auction of C$1.5 billion ($1.46 billion), 11-day treasury bills produced an average yield of 0.920 percent.
The high yield was 0.930 percent and the low yield was 0.898 percent. The total value of bids submitted by distributors was C$4.203 billion.
For further details, see: here
($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage:
* State Street Corp reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Cimarex Energy as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kS0R8o) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.