BRIEF-Biocryst Pharma commences public offering of common stock
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
TORONTO Feb 21 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday the average yield at its auction of C$1.6 billion ($1.58 billion) of 12-day treasury bills was 0.948 percent.
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties