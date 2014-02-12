DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TORONTO Feb 12 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that its tender of C$2 billion ($1.81 billion) in 21-day treasury bills yielded an average of 0.875 percent.
Political and general news
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations