DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO Oct 31 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday its tender of C$1.7 billion ($1.63 billion) in 33-day treasury bills maturing Dec. 3 had yielded an average 0.937 percent.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations