PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Nov 19 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it will C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in 48-day treasury bills on Nov. 20.
March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Selling stockholders intend to offer 7 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.001 per share
* The New Home Company Inc announces proposed private offering of senior notes due 2022