OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
* June WCS quoted at $16.30/bbl under WTI
* Unit at Imperial's Sarnia plant down for several weeks
* Light synthetic quoted at $2.10 over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Canadian heavy crude prices weakened on Tuesday as an unscheduled outage of a unit at Imperial Oil Ltd's Sarnia, Ontario, refinery led to a back-up of supplies in the U.S. upper Midwest, market sources said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last sold for $16.30 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, a $1.05 deeper discount than on Monday.
Imperial said on Tuesday that a coker unit at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia plant will be down for several weeks of maintenance following a weekend disruption, and that the shutdown would allow it to conduct other work at the plant as well.
Other parts of the refinery will remain operating during the work, the company said.
The outage has prompted players to seek delays to supplies on the Enbridge pipeline system into Stockbridge, Michigan, and Sarnia, an oil marketing source said.
"(There is) a bit of a glut forming," the source said.
Imperial said parts of its 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery are also down for several weeks of planned work.
Light synthetic for June also weakened on Tuesday. It last sold for $2.10 a barrel over WTI, compared with a $2.50 a barrel premium on Monday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS; TRADERS CITE GENSCAPE DATA SHOWING BUILD OF MORE THAN 800,000 BARRELS AT CUSHING
BAKU/YEREVAN, Feb 27 Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenia-backed separatists along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Monday, with each side accusing the other of an attempted incursion.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Feb 27 Saudi Arabia may increase its domestic gasoline prices by 30 percent from July, industry sources said, part of a reform plan by the world's top oil exporter to align its fuel prices with global benchmark levels.