* June WCS quoted at $19.25 under WTI
* Imperial, Sinclair refinery incidents weigh
* Synthetic quoted at $$1.75 over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, May 9 Canadian heavy crude
prices weakened for a third straight day as refinery incidents
in Canada and the United States amplified the effects of an
oversupply in the market, trade sources said on Wednesday.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last
sold for $19.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $17.50 under on Tuesday.
The spread on WCS has widened by $4.20 since last Friday,
when it appeared that seasonal demand for asphalt was driving
down the discount.
Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday that a coker unit
at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery will be down for
several weeks of maintenance following a weekend disruption.
Parts of the company's 112,000 bpd Nanticoke,
Ontario, plant are also off line for several weeks of planned
work.
Also on Tuesday, an incident at the 74,000 bpd Sinclair Oil
refinery in Wyoming sent four workers to hospital. The company
said the incident was at the gas recovery unit, but the local
fire chief identified it as the alkylation unit.
Sinclair said little or no damage appeared to be done to the
refinery, but it has not disclosed whether any units were shut
or rates reduced.
It is not a large plant, but heavy supplies were already
building up in the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent regions,
traders said.
"(It is) not small in an already-long environment," said
one.
Light synthetic, derived from the Alberta tar sands, also
weakened on Wednesday. June synthetic last sold for $1.75 a
barrel over WTI, cutting the premium by 50 cents from Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary, additional reporting by
Kristen Hays in Houston)