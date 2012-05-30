* July Western Canada Select discount to WTI at $20.25/bbl
* July synthetic bid-ask at $4.75-4.00/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta May 30 Canadian heavy oil
prices weakened on Wednesday as refinery work in Canada and the
United States cut into demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last
traded for $20.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, compared to a settlement price of $19.50 under WTI on
Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Imperial Oil Ltd continues maintenance work on its
187,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, and at its
121,000 bpd refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, both of which process
Canadian crude.
As well, the 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas, refinery owned by
Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc, said on
Wednesday it began scheduled maintenance on a fluid catalytic
cracker unit that will last until June 11.
Light synthetic crude for July had yet to trade on
Wednesday. Bidders were last offering $4.75 per barrel under WTI
while the last asking price was $4.00 under the benchmark,
according to Shorcan. A day earlier, synthetic settled at a
discount to the benchmark of $4.05 per barrel.
