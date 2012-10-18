* November WCS last at $20/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Canadian oil prices
fell on Thursday as TransCanada Corp shut its
590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline for three days to
investigate a potential defect in the line.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery last
traded at $20 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, compared with a day-earlier settlement price of $17
under the benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Light synthetic crude for November last traded at a 25-cent
per barrel premium to WTI, down from a settlement price on
Wednesday of $3 over the benchmark.
The price drop came as TransCanada said it discovered a
"small anomaly" in the line during routine maintenance. It shut
the line, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude exports to
the United States, on Wednesday night as a precaution.
"Once re-start happens, we expect normal operations and
flows for the remainder of October," TransCanada spokesman James
Millar said. "We may have to make up some volumes in November
but we are still evaluating this."
Keystone takes crude from Hardisty in central Alberta to
southern Illinois and the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Demand for Canadian crude was further weakened on Thursday
as BP Plc shut down a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit
at its 337,00 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to
sources.
The sources had no estimate on how long it would be shut for
the current work.