* WCS quoted at $29.50/bbl under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $6.25/bbl under WTI
* Tight pipeline space, refinery outage are big factors
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 5 Canadian cash crude oil
prices rose on Monday from last week's seven-month lows, but
remained weakened by the effects of an unexpected pipeline
shutdown and a lengthy outage at BP Plc's big Whiting
refinery in Indiana, market sources said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery was
last quoted at $29.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, up $2.15 a barrel from Friday's settle, according
to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
December light synthetic, derived from the Alberta oil
sands, fetched $6.25 a barrel under WTI, up $2.75 a barrel.
Traders did not view the improvement as a fundamental
turnaround in a market that has weakened steadily over the past
month.
"(There are) lots of barrels out there in November without a
home," one market source said.
Last month, TransCanada Corp took its 590,000
barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline down for an unplanned
five-day outage so it could investigate what it termed as a
"small anomoly" detected on a section of the pipe.
When it restarted the line, the company said it would not be
able to deliver all of the scheduled October volumes, and would
work with its shippers to determine how to deal with the
backed-up crude.
Meanwhile, Enbridge Inc rationed space for this
month on five U.S. Midwest pipelines after nominations exceeded
available space.
At the 337,000 bpd Whiting refinery, a big buyer of Canadian
crude, BP started major maintenance that is expected to reduce
output by about half until around the middle of next year.
The work is part of a $4 billion upgrade that will allow the
refinery to process more Canadian heavy crude.