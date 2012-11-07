* WCS quoted at $29.25/bbl under WTI
* Light synthetic quoted at $7.25/bbl under WTI
* Tight pipeline space, refinery outage remain key factors
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 7 Canadian cash crude oil
prices strengthened on Wednesday, shrugging off a post-United
States election rout in U.S. prices, with some Midwest
refineries back in operation following maintenance.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery was
last quoted at $29.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $30.75 a barrel under on Tuesday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
December light synthetic, derived from the Alberta oil
sands, fetched $7.25 a barrel under WTI, up $1 a barrel.
WTI sank nearly 5 percent to close at $84.44 a barrel as
problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe
darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of
President Barack Obama.
Canadian crudes gained some ground on the spread, but
remained in recent ranges due to tight pipeline space on both
the Enbridge and TransCanada Keystone systems
and the outage of BP Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana.
At the 337,000 barrels per day plant, a big buyer of
Canadian crude, BP started major maintenance that is expected to
reduce output by about half until around the middle of next
year.
In recent days, however, some refineries have completed
maintenance, including Marathon Petroleum Corp's 106,000
bpd plant in Detroit.