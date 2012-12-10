* Light synthetic for January last at $2.50/bbl over WTI
* January WCS last seen at $32/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 10 Canadian light
synthetic crude rose on Monday after the chief executive of
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, Syncrude Canada's biggest
shareholder, said the northern Alberta project was still having
production problems.
Synthetic crude for January delivery last traded at a
premium of $2.50 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, up from Friday's
settlement price of $1.25 per barrel above the benchmark.
Marcel Coutu, whose company owns 36.7 percent of the
Syncrude joint venture, said the oil sands project, capable of
producing 350,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude, was still
working through problems with the ore crushing and extraction
process..
Coutu did not detail how much production was affected by the
operating issues. However sources told Reuters last week that
Syncrude had warned customers that its December output would be
400,000 barrels lower than expected as cold weather affected its
operations.
Western Canada Select blend heavy crude for January delivery
last traded at a $32 per barrel discount to West Texas
Intermediate, compared with Friday's settlement price of $32.75
per barrel under the benchmark.
The discount narrowed as Phillips 66 said it had
completed planned maintenance work at the 146,000 barrel per day
refinery at Borger, Texas, it co-owns with Cenovus Energy Inc
.
As well, Genscape reported that CVR Energy Inc
restarted a 26,000 bpd coker at its Coffeyville, Kansas,
refinery that had been shut on Dec 6.