* April WCS last at $19.50/bbl under WTI
* April synthetic bid/ask of $5.75/$7.00 above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, March 8 Canadian heavy crude
prices continued to strengthen on Friday on speculation over
lower supply due to oil sands project maintenance work.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for April delivery last
sold for $19.50 per barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, the narrowest
discount to WTI in more than five months. WCS settled on
Thursday at $22.50 per barrel under the benchmark.
Prices for the blend have been rising steadily since
January, when the discount topped $40 per barrel because of
pipeline disruptions and refinery shutdowns.
Market sources said the recent strength came on rumors that
Imperial Oil Ltd was carrying out maintenance at its
155,000 barrel per day Cold Lake oil sands project. A spokesman
for Imperial said that the facility was operating normally.
There were no trades for light synthetic crudes from the oil
sands on Friday. Synthetic for April delivery had a bid-ask
range of $5.75-$7.00 per barrel above West Texas Intermediate.
It settled on Thursday at $5.60 per barrel above the benchmark.