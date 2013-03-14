* April WCS last at $19.75/bbl below WTI
* April synthetic last at $6.00/bbl above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 Canadian oil prices
were little changed on Thursday, remaining near recent highs on
robust demand and supply concerns.
Western Canada Select heavy grade for April delivery last
traded for $19.75 per barrel below West Texas Intermediate,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, unchanged from Wednesday's
settlement price.
Still, Canadian heavy oil prices have steadily improved from
discounts that reached below $40 per barrel in January, when
squeezed pipeline space and refinery maintenance work backed up
the crude within the Alberta market.
Those pipeline issues have mostly been resolved and Canadian
crude exports to the United States last week reached 2.7 million
barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, more than 700,000 bpd above year-prior rates.
Prices have also been supported by a light refinery
maintenance schedule and few unplanned refinery shutdowns in the
U.S. Midwest, the primary market for Canadian crude exports.
Research firm IIR Energy reported on Wednesday that 1.48 million
barrels per day of U.S. refining capacity is expected to be
offline this week, down from 1.77 million barrels per day in the
week ended March 15.
Light synthetic crude for April delivery last traded at a
premium of $6 per barrel to WTI, also unchanged from the
settlement price on Wednesday. Synthetic has been trading well
above the benchmark on expectations that supply will be
constrained by planned work on a hydrogen plant serving Suncor
Energy Inc's 100,000 barrel per day Upgrader 1 unit and
an expected full shutdown of the unit expected in the second
quarter of the year.