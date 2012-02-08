* Light synthetic quoted at $22/bbl under WTI
* WCS quoted at $33.75/bbl under WTI
* Canadian Natural calls Horizon problem minor
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Canadian cash
crude discounts have eased a bit on Wednesday from this week's
depths, but prices remain low as rising production and tight
pipeline capacity keep weighing on the market.
Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $22 a
barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with
records as much as $26 a barrel under early on Tuesday.
Synthetic prices recovered somewhat on Tuesday after
Canadian Natural Resources reported its 110,000 barrel
a day Horizon oil sands plant was down for unscheduled repairs.
One of the company's top executives said on Wednesday he
expects the repairs will be minor, but he gave no estimated time
for restarting the plant.
Western Canada Select heavy blend was discussed at $33.75 a
barrel under WTI, compared with as much as $35.50 a barrel under
on Monday.
Market players were hard-pressed to call an end to the rout,
however.
"I think we hit the bottom and are on our way back up, but
that's a guess, as tomorrow a new outage or oversupply issue or
pipeline issue could arise," a source said.
Canadian oil storage trends appeared to point to further
weakness, with volumes at Hardisty, Alberta, the country's
largest facility, on the rise.
Prices started to weaken at the start of the month, and
tumbled last week on reports that a unit at BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest U.S. buyer of synthetic
crude, was down for unplanned maintenance.
The refinery was said to be back up over the weekend, but
spreads kept widening.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)