* Light synthetic quoted at $22/bbl under WTI

* WCS quoted at $33.75/bbl under WTI

* Canadian Natural calls Horizon problem minor

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Canadian cash crude discounts have eased a bit on Wednesday from this week's depths, but prices remain low as rising production and tight pipeline capacity keep weighing on the market.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $22 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with records as much as $26 a barrel under early on Tuesday.

Synthetic prices recovered somewhat on Tuesday after Canadian Natural Resources reported its 110,000 barrel a day Horizon oil sands plant was down for unscheduled repairs.

One of the company's top executives said on Wednesday he expects the repairs will be minor, but he gave no estimated time for restarting the plant.

Western Canada Select heavy blend was discussed at $33.75 a barrel under WTI, compared with as much as $35.50 a barrel under on Monday.

Market players were hard-pressed to call an end to the rout, however.

"I think we hit the bottom and are on our way back up, but that's a guess, as tomorrow a new outage or oversupply issue or pipeline issue could arise," a source said.

Canadian oil storage trends appeared to point to further weakness, with volumes at Hardisty, Alberta, the country's largest facility, on the rise.

Prices started to weaken at the start of the month, and tumbled last week on reports that a unit at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest U.S. buyer of synthetic crude, was down for unplanned maintenance.

The refinery was said to be back up over the weekend, but spreads kept widening. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)