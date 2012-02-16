* March synthetic crude seen at $13.50/bbl under WTI
* March Western Canada Select heavy seen $28-$30 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 16 Canadian
synthetic crude prices were volatile on Thursday as the market
gauged the impact of pipeline outages and upgrader shutdowns.
Light synthetic crude for March delivery was last heard at
$13.50 under benchmark West Texas Intermediate on Thursday
afternoon, dropping from as much as $2 under earlier this week
when Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its Horizon
oil sands upgrader could be shut for a month or more, taking
110,000 barrels off the market.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil
explorer, said late Monday that its 110,000 barrel a day
upgrading plant would be down until mid- to late March so it
could fix a fractionator unit. The initial expectation last week
was for a two- to three-week outage.
Upgraders are complex webs of pipes and vessels that process
liquefied bitumen extracted from the tar sands into light
synthetic crude, which is pipelined to refineries in Canada and
the United States.
As well, Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it
discovered a small leak on its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5
that runs carries synthetic crude, natural gas liquids and light
crudes from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. It also
shut down Line 1, a 237,000 bpd pipeline that extends to
Superior from Edmonton, Alberta, due to high inventories at the
end of that segment.
The company said it expected to restart the line later on
Thursday.
However the pipeline outage was seen as having little impact
on the price of synthetic crude, or on the heavier Western
Canada Select grade, which seen selling at $28 to $30 per barrel
under WTI for March, according to market sources, close to its
level earlier this week.
The Line 5 shutdown "didn't really have an impact because
(Enbridge) announced it was starting up again today," a trader
said. "It made no real difference."
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)