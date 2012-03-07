* April light synthetic quoted at $11.25 under WTI

* April WCS sells for $34.50 under

* Rest of Enbridge Line 14/64 set for Thurs restart

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian cash crude price discounts deepened on Wednesday as a key Enbridge Inc pipeline section in the U.S. Midwest remained idled and concern grew that the situation could mean slowed transport out of Alberta.

Light synthetic crude for April delivery sold for $11.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $9 a barrel under on Tuesday.

April Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $34.50 a barrel under WTI, a 50 Canadian cent a barrel wider spread than the day before.

Enbridge said on Wednesday it still expects the easternmost portion of its 318,000 barrel a day Line 14/64 to be back in service on Thursday following a fire at an Illinois pumping station last weekend that was caused by a deadly vehicle accident.

The Line 14 portion resumed operations on Tuesday.

Still, it warned that pipelines between Alberta and the Superior, Wisconsin, hub still face the possibility of slow-downs or shutdowns as the company tries to manage volumes at storage hubs in Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin.

Canadian oil differentials were already wide due to a combination of surging production and tight transport capacity out of Alberta, which has forced pipeline operators to ration capacity each month.

Line 14/64, which extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, transports light synthetic crude from the Alberta tar sands, as well as light, medium and heavy-grade conventional crude, according to Enbridge.

The pipeline situation this week has been countered somewhat by outages at two major oil sands operations. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has said its Horizon project is not expected to restart until mid or late March.

A fractionator unit at the 110,000 barrels a day site went off-line for unplanned repairs last month.

A 100,000 barrel a day coker unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd was idled late last week after a fire that injured two workers. The venture's largest interest owner, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , said on Wednesday it did not yet know when the equipment might resume operations. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)