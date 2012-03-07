* April light synthetic quoted at $11.25 under WTI
* April WCS sells for $34.50 under
* Rest of Enbridge Line 14/64 set for Thurs restart
CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian cash
crude price discounts deepened on Wednesday as a key Enbridge
Inc pipeline section in the U.S. Midwest remained idled
and concern grew that the situation could mean slowed transport
out of Alberta.
Light synthetic crude for April delivery sold for $11.25 a
barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $9
a barrel under on Tuesday.
April Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $34.50
a barrel under WTI, a 50 Canadian cent a barrel wider spread
than the day before.
Enbridge said on Wednesday it still expects the easternmost
portion of its 318,000 barrel a day Line 14/64 to be back in
service on Thursday following a fire at an Illinois pumping
station last weekend that was caused by a deadly vehicle
accident.
The Line 14 portion resumed operations on Tuesday.
Still, it warned that pipelines between Alberta and the
Superior, Wisconsin, hub still face the possibility of
slow-downs or shutdowns as the company tries to manage volumes
at storage hubs in Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin.
Canadian oil differentials were already wide due to a
combination of surging production and tight transport capacity
out of Alberta, which has forced pipeline operators to ration
capacity each month.
Line 14/64, which extends to Griffith, Indiana, from
Superior, transports light synthetic crude from the Alberta tar
sands, as well as light, medium and heavy-grade conventional
crude, according to Enbridge.
The pipeline situation this week has been countered somewhat
by outages at two major oil sands operations. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd has said its Horizon project is not
expected to restart until mid or late March.
A fractionator unit at the 110,000 barrels a day site went
off-line for unplanned repairs last month.
A 100,000 barrel a day coker unit at Syncrude Canada Ltd was
idled late last week after a fire that injured two workers. The
venture's largest interest owner, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, said on Wednesday it did not yet know when the
equipment might resume operations.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)