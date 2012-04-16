* May synthetic quoted at $1.75 under WTI
* Players wait for proof that volumes showing up
* WCS quoted at $16.90 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian synthetic
crude spreads remained tight on Monday despite word from Suncor
Energy Inc that it restarted a major processing unit
after a lengthy unplanned outage.
Light synthetic crude from May delivery sold for $1.75 a
barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, flat with values
on Friday.
Suncor, Canada's largest energy company, said it restarted
Upgrader 2 at its northern Alberta oil sands plant after
shutting the equipment down on March 13 to fix a fractionator.
The upgrader turns bitumen wrung from the oil sands into
refinery-ready light crude.
Players are waiting for proof that the volumes are showing
up in the system after weeks of uncertainty over the reliability
of Canadian oil sands processing gear, a marketing source said.
Besides Suncor's upgrader outage, which cut daily output to
about 140,000 barrels a day from 350,000 for the duration,
Syncrude Canada was forced to shut one of three coker units
after a fire in early March.
Officials with Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which
comments for the Syncrude joint venture on operations, were not
immediately available to comment on whether the 100,000 bpd
coker, known as 8-1, had restarted as per its March 9
expectation.
Heavy crude differentials have also narrowed considerably
this month. Western Canada Select heavy blend for May was quoted
at $16.90 a barrel under WTI, compared with $17.25 a barrel
under on Friday. April WCS had sold for around $30 a barrel
under WTI.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones, editing by M.D. Golan)