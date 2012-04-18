* Light synthetic quoted at $0.80 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, April 18 The discount on Canadian synthetic crude tightened on Wednesday on uncertainty over volumes following a rash of processing unit failures, market sources said.

Light synthetic for May delivery was quoted at 80 cents a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with C$1.25 under WTI on Tuesday.

It marks a major shift from two months ago, when discounts deepened to multiyear lows of more than $20 a barrel under, partly on tight pipeline capacity out of Western Canada.

Early this week, Suncor Energy Inc restarted one of two upgrading units at its northern Alberta oil sands plant after more than a month of unplanned maintenance.

However, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which speaks for Syncrude Canada Ltd, the other of the largest tar sands developments, declined to say if one of three coker units at its site has restarted, citing a "quiet period" before its release of first-quarter results. The 100,000 bpd piece of equipment has been off line since a fire in early March.

Syncrude was forced to reschedule planned maintenance on another coker as a result, and has yet to give the timing.

Heavy crude spreads also remained much tighter than during the winter months. Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $16.75 a barrel under WTI, flat with Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)