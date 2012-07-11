* WCS for August trades at $19.60 under WTI
* Spread narrows after Line 5 shutdown set for next week
CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Canadian crude
discounts narrowed on Wednesday after Enbridge Inc said
it would reschedule a planned shutdown of its 491,000 barrel per
day Line 5 pipeline for later this month.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery traded
at $19.60 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. A day earlier,
the blend was trading at $22 per barrel under WTI.
The narrowing discount came as Enbridge Inc said it
would begin a three-day shutdown of its 491,000 barrel per day
Line 5 pipeline on July 19 in order to carry out testing ahead
of a planned expansion.
Enbridge had been scheduled to begin hydrotesting on the
Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, pipeline earlier this
week but delayed the work while it carried out inspections on
the line.
The new schedule eased fears that the work would be moved to
into August, risking further apportionment on the pipeline.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email that the
company was working with shippers to minimize any disruption
caused by the shutdown.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)