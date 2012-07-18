(Corrects headline to "eases")
CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Canadian heavy crude
discounts deepened on Wednesday, a day after rising to
seven-months highs, partly on refinery restarts.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery last
sold for $17.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, down $5.05 from Tuesday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
Canadian crude has been unusually volatile this month, with
WCS starting at nearly $30 a barrel under WTI. Light synthetic
crude, meanwhile, has shifted to a premium over the U.S.
benchmark from a discount.
Traders have tied at least some of that to the recent
restart of some refineries following maintenance work, including
Imperial Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona plant in
Alberta and Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000 bpd
facility in Robinson, Illinois.
Other sources have said it is likely that the market had
underestimated the volume of rail shipments in regions such as
the North Dakota Bakken, where prices have also surged.
On Wednesday, August synthetic was quoted at $3.50 a barrel
over WTI, up 25 cents from Tuesday.
