* Sept WCS quoted at $16.25/bbl under WTI
* Problems with cokers in Indiana, Illinois
* Synthetic quoted at $7/bbl over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian heavy crude
oil discounts deepened on Tuesday on word of mechanical problems
with equipment used to process the grades at some U.S.
refineries.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery was
last quoted at $16.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $12 a barrel under WTI on Monday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
The coker unit at BP Plc's 337,000 barrel a day
Whiting refinery in Indiana restarted on the weekend, but will
run at half capacity for the next several weeks as the company
fixes the coker drum, which was damaged in a fire, according to
industry intelligence group IIR Energy.
On Sunday, Citgo Petroleum reported a coker outage at its
167,000 barrel a day refinery in Lemont, Illinois, according to
a filing with regulators, and there was no word on Tuesday if
the unit had restarted. Cokers separate the heavy crude into
lighter ingredients for making gasoline and other petroleum
products.
There was also speculation about problems with a similar
unit at another major northern U.S. plant that runs Canadian
heavy, market sources said.
A trader said some of the weakness in spreads might also be
related to some players seeking to place barrels near the end of
the trade cycle for September supplies.
Light synthetic crude, derived from the Alberta tar sands,
fell back a bit from Monday's peak but remained strong with
supplies next month expected to be limited by scheduled
maintenance.
September synthetic last sold for $7 a barrel over WTI, down
25 cents from Monday.
Suncor Energy Inc plans to take its U2 upgrader down
for planned maintenance in September. A company spokeswoman
declined to say how long the unit will be down or what the
impact on production will be. Suncor's oil sands mining
operation in Alberta has a capacity of about 350,000 bpd.
Nexen Inc has taken the upgrader at its Long Lake
oil sands facility down for six weeks of planned work.