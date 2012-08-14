* Sept WCS quoted at $16.25/bbl under WTI

* Problems with cokers in Indiana, Illinois

* Synthetic quoted at $7/bbl over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian heavy crude oil discounts deepened on Tuesday on word of mechanical problems with equipment used to process the grades at some U.S. refineries.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery was last quoted at $16.25 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $12 a barrel under WTI on Monday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

The coker unit at BP Plc's 337,000 barrel a day Whiting refinery in Indiana restarted on the weekend, but will run at half capacity for the next several weeks as the company fixes the coker drum, which was damaged in a fire, according to industry intelligence group IIR Energy.

On Sunday, Citgo Petroleum reported a coker outage at its 167,000 barrel a day refinery in Lemont, Illinois, according to a filing with regulators, and there was no word on Tuesday if the unit had restarted. Cokers separate the heavy crude into lighter ingredients for making gasoline and other petroleum products.

There was also speculation about problems with a similar unit at another major northern U.S. plant that runs Canadian heavy, market sources said.

A trader said some of the weakness in spreads might also be related to some players seeking to place barrels near the end of the trade cycle for September supplies.

Light synthetic crude, derived from the Alberta tar sands, fell back a bit from Monday's peak but remained strong with supplies next month expected to be limited by scheduled maintenance.

September synthetic last sold for $7 a barrel over WTI, down 25 cents from Monday.

Suncor Energy Inc plans to take its U2 upgrader down for planned maintenance in September. A company spokeswoman declined to say how long the unit will be down or what the impact on production will be. Suncor's oil sands mining operation in Alberta has a capacity of about 350,000 bpd.

Nexen Inc has taken the upgrader at its Long Lake oil sands facility down for six weeks of planned work.