* May WCS seen at $13.50/bbl under WTI
* May synthetic last trades at $7.50 over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canadian oil prices
moderated on Wednesday as planned refinery work cut into demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for May delivery last
traded at $13.50 per barrel below West Texas Intermediate crude,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. WCS settled on Tuesday at
$12.15 below the benchmark.
The widening differential comes as Suncor Energy Inc
said it had started planned maintenance at its 140,000 barrel
per day refinery at Edmonton, Alberta.
The refinery relies on heavy crudes from the oil sands for
its feedstock.
Also on Wednesday, Phillips 66 said it had completed
planned maintenance at the 356,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois,
refinery it co-owns with Canadian oil sands producer Cenovus
Energy Inc.
The work, which included an overhaul of a crude distillation
unit and coker units, began in the last week of February.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for May delivery
last traded at a premium of $7.50 per barrel above WTI, down
from a settlement price on Tuesday of $8.80 above the benchmark.
Synthetic crude generally trades close to WTI, however
prices have been buoyed as planned maintenance at upgraders
owned by Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is
expected to cut into supply.