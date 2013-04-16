GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Treasury yields jump on Fed jolt as Trump speech looms
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
* May WCS quoted at $14.75/bbl under WTI
* Flint Hills, Exxon, Suncor conduct refinery upkeep
* May light synthetic quoted at $5.25/bbl over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian heavy crude prices weakened on Tuesday as some large refineries in Minnesota, Illinois and Alberta conducted maintenance, reducing demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for May delivery last sold for $14.75 a barrel below benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with a Monday settlement of $14.40 under, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
The spread has gradually widened from $11.90 under WTI earlier this month, but is still a far cry from January, when WCS differentials surpassed $40 a barrel under amid surging production and limited export pipeline capacity.
This week, Flint Hills Resources started planned maintenance of a coker unit at its 320,000 bpd Pine Bend refinery in Minnesota, according to Genscape.
The work comes as Exxon Mobil Corp began a major turnaround at its 238,600 bpd plant in Joliet, Illinois.
Last week, Suncor Energy Inc started planned maintenance at its 140,000 barrel per day refinery at Edmonton, Alberta. The plant relies on heavy crudes from the northern Alberta oil sands for its feedstock.
Light synthetic crude for May delivery last traded at a premium of $5.25 a barrel above WTI, flat with Monday.
The premium has narrowed as much as $10 in early April, which put it nearly on par with international benchmark Brent crude.
"The arbs were closed so it had to fall off a bit," a trader said.
Synthetic crude has strengthened from the winter's lows as planned maintenance at oil sands upgraders owned by Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is expected to cut into supply in May.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Fiat Chrysler reaction) By David Shepardson WASHINGTON, Feb 28 German automakers dominated Consumer Reports' annual ranking of automotive brands released on Tuesday, with Volkswagen AG's Audi leading the pack, while U.S. brands continued to lag despite gains for many. Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at the magazine, said German automakers rose largely due to improvements in reliability. "Building one or two great vehicles is achievable, but making a whole lin