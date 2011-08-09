* September WCS seen done at $13/bbl under WTI
* September synthetic seen at $14.20 over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 9 The discount for
Canadian heavy oil narrowed on Tuesday as the price benchmark
West Texas Intermediate dropped, market sources said on
Tuesday.
Western Canada heavy select for next month delivery was
done at $13 under WTI, much narrower than the discount of
$18.25 to WTI seen last week.
The benchmark price has dropped $7.58 per barrel over the
past two days, following a rating downgrade for U.S. debt by
one rating agency and on fears that the United States may
return to recession.
Synthetic crude for September was seen done at $14.20 a
barrel over WTI, narrowing from the $16.75 per barrel last
week,
The spread for synthetic has tightened despite maintenance
work planned next month on a Syncrude Canada Ltd coker unit and
minor work on Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) heavy oil 82,000 bpd
upgrader in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
Synthetic prices have been consistently higher than WTI
since January, when a fire shut down operations at Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands
project.
However Canadian Natural has completed repairs to its
operations and expects to return to full production later this
month.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)