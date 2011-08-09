* September WCS seen done at $13/bbl under WTI

* September synthetic seen at $14.20 over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 9 The discount for Canadian heavy oil narrowed on Tuesday as the price benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped, market sources said on Tuesday.

Western Canada heavy select for next month delivery was done at $13 under WTI, much narrower than the discount of $18.25 to WTI seen last week.

The benchmark price has dropped $7.58 per barrel over the past two days, following a rating downgrade for U.S. debt by one rating agency and on fears that the United States may return to recession.

Synthetic crude for September was seen done at $14.20 a barrel over WTI, narrowing from the $16.75 per barrel last week,

The spread for synthetic has tightened despite maintenance work planned next month on a Syncrude Canada Ltd coker unit and minor work on Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) heavy oil 82,000 bpd upgrader in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Synthetic prices have been consistently higher than WTI since January, when a fire shut down operations at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands project.

However Canadian Natural has completed repairs to its operations and expects to return to full production later this month. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)