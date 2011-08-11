* September synthetic around C$14.50 over WTI

* WCS quoted at $13.50 under WTI

* Syncrude, Husky set for upgrader maintenance

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 11 Canadian crude spreads are holding strong as they get repriced with the weaker benchmark and major upgrading units head toward maintenance outages, market sources said on Thursday.

Light synthetic crude for September fetched $14.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate light crude, close to the $14.20 a bbl premium quoted earlier this week.

Synthetic, processed from the Alberta oil sands, has fetched a hefty premium for most of this year due to the shutdown of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) Horizon oil sands plant following a January explosion and fire.

The company has said the operation is expected to get back to its 110,000 bpd capacity in the coming weeks, but overall supplies will still be restricted due to planned maintenance at Syncrude Canada Ltd and Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) upgrader next month. [ID:nN1E7720MF] [ID:nN1E76Q0UZ]

Synthetic is also buoyed by the strength in Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, which has similar characteristics for refiners, a trader said. It was selling for about $21.80 over WTI on Thursday, a bit weaker on the day. [ID:nN1E77A101]

September Western Canada Select heavy blend was discussed at about $13.50 a bbl under WTI, adding about 50 cents a barrel to the discount quoted earlier this week but still much narrower than last month's spread of more than $18 a bbl.

One reason for the tightening is likely the sharp drop in WTI, which has tumbled by as much as $20 in the past month as worries spread over the health of the U.S. and European economies.

The smaller WCS discount has kept the crude at a similar percentage of the benchmark, one crude buyer for a U.S. refiner said. On an absolute basis, WCS is currently less than $1 a barrel cheaper than it was near the end of last month's trade window. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)