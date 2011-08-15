* Light synthetic quoted at around $15.10 over WTI
* Synthetic moves up with LLS
* WCS quoted at $13.10 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 15 Canadian cash crude
prices strengthened on Monday as U.S. light oil moved up and as
maintenance at oil sands and heavy oil upgrading plants neared,
market sources said.
Light synthetic crude for September delivery was discussed
at about $15.10 a barrel over benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with about $14.50 a barrel over WTI last
week.
Synthetic, processed from the Alberta oil sands, has moved
up this month with crudes such as Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-,
which has similar characteristics for refiners, although not
yet the same market access, a trader said.
LLS was about 30 cents a barrel stronger on Monday as the
transatlantic arbitrage fluctuated on the eve of the expiry of
the September Brent contract. [ID:nN1E77E0TX]
Synthetic supplies have been restricted this year due to
the outage of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's (CNQ.TO) 110,000
bpd Horizon oil sands project, which was damaged in a fire in
January.
The company has said the operation is expected to get back
to capacity rates in the coming weeks, but overall supplies
will be limited in September by planned maintenance at Syncrude
Canada Ltd and Husky Energy Inc's (HSE.TO) upgrader.
[ID:nN1E7720MF] [ID:nN1E76Q0UZ]
The discount on heavy crude also narrowed on Monday.
September Western Canada Select heavy blend was discussed at
about $13.10 a barrel under WTI, compared with $13.50 under WTI
last week.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)