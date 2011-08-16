* WCS about $12 under WTI

* Gasoline demand climbs in U.S. Midwest

* Synthetic discussed at $14.70/bbl over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 16 Canadian heavy crude spreads tightened on Tuesday on talk of strong U.S. Midwest fuel demand, falling storage volumes in Alberta and a jump in flows on the Keystone oil pipeline, market sources said.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September deliver was discussed at about $12 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, as much as $1 narrower than on Monday and its tightest in more than a year, according to Reuters data.

Brisk demand for fuel from U.S. Midwest refiners and stronger Chicago gasoline differentials were seen as partial reasons for the run-up, said Abudi Zein, senior vice-president at Genscape.

Meanwhile, TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Cushing, Oklahoma, from Alberta was said to be flowing at more than 500,000 barrels a day, the most since the pipeline started up more than a year ago, Zein said.

The 591,000 bpd capacity line was shut for several days early this month as the company conducted maintenance to fix mechanical issues at pump stations that contributed to two oil spills in the spring.

"You've got the ability to move more crude out of Canada and at the same time you have the pull of higher product prices in the Midwest, so it makes sense that they would push (WCS prices higher)," Zein said.

A spokesman for TransCanada said Keystone was running at a monthly average of 400,000-450,000 bpd, but declined to give day-to-day volumes.

"One day you're running a bit more and one day you might be running a little less," TransCanada's Shawn Howard said.

"But we're meeting all of the nominations for August."

Volumes at the Hardisty, Alberta, storage and pipeline hub are currently below their 12-month average, but not at an extreme low, Zein said.

Synthetic barrels for September fetched about $14.70 a barrel over WTI, down about 40 cents on the day.

Synthetic, processed from the Alberta oil sands, has been strong this month as maintenance at upgrading plants run by Syncrude Canada and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) neared, and as U.S. light crude fetched a rising premium. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)