CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 Canadian crude oil prices surged on Tuesday in reaction to a record spread between U.S. and world benchmarks, market sources said.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for October fetched $7.05 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, its narrowest margin in 15 months of Reuters data. That compares with $11.50 under WTI in the middle of last week.

Light synthetic for October was quoted at $12.15 over WTI, compared with $11-$11.45 over last week.

Brent rose on Tuesday, while WTI tumbled more than $2 a barrel, pushing the differential between the two past a record $27. [ID:nL3E7K60ER]

Players appear to have found a way to trade that against Canadian crudes, which are currently limited to domestic and U.S. markets, a trade source said.

Meanwhile, demand for the heavy blends has been brisk for months as refiners have enjoyed wide margins, another trader said.

Synthetic has also benefited from current and upcoming maintenance turnarounds at some processing plants in Western Canada.

Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) started planned maintenance at its 82,000 bpd Lloydminster upgrader last week. The work is expected to reduce output to 70-80 percent of capacity for 45 days. [ID:nN1E78119W]

Meanwhile, Syncrude Canada is due to take its Upgrader 8-2 down for maintenance for 45 days this autumn, cutting production by a cumulative 4 million to 5 million barrels. [ID:nN1E7720MF] (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)