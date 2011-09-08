* WCS quoted at $10.50 under WTI

* Light synthetic $11.45 over WTI

* Transatlantic arbitrage drives volatility

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Canadian heavy crude spreads widened on Thursday as the transatlantic price gap compressed and some refiners sold the grade into the market, industry sources said on Thursday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for October sold for around $10.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $7.05 under WTI earlier this week.

Canadian heavies have been volatile despite relatively stable producing and refining operations, and traders have said the activity is driven by the shifting premium on world benchmark Brent against WTI, the North American marker.

Brent and U.S. crude futures both fell on Thursday, and the spread between the two was about $26.20 a barrel, compared witha record of more than $27 on Tuesday. [ID:nWEN8050]

Already brisk demand for heavy Canadian crude is expected to increase in the coming months as ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) complete a project at their Wood River, Illinois, refinery to boost capacity to run the grade by 130,000 barrels a day.

A Cenovus executive said on Thursday the project is slightly behind schedule but still expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. [ID:nN1E7870XK]

Light synthetic for October delivery was discussed at $11.45 a barrel over WTI, compared with a $12.15 premium on Tuesday.

Syncrude Canada, one of the country's biggest producers of synthetic oil wrung from the Alberta tar sands, is slated to take a major processing unit down for 45 days of maintenance this month, the chief financial officer at its largest interest owner said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7870WE]

The outage comes as Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) works on its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader. [ID:nN1E78119W] (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)