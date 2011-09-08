* WCS quoted at $10.50 under WTI
* Light synthetic $11.45 over WTI
* Transatlantic arbitrage drives volatility
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Canadian heavy crude
spreads widened on Thursday as the transatlantic price gap
compressed and some refiners sold the grade into the market,
industry sources said on Thursday.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for October sold for
around $10.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with $7.05 under WTI earlier this week.
Canadian heavies have been volatile despite relatively
stable producing and refining operations, and traders have said
the activity is driven by the shifting premium on world
benchmark Brent against WTI, the North American marker.
Brent and U.S. crude futures both fell on Thursday, and the
spread between the two was about $26.20 a barrel, compared
witha record of more than $27 on Tuesday. [ID:nWEN8050]
Already brisk demand for heavy Canadian crude is expected
to increase in the coming months as ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and
Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) complete a project at their Wood River,
Illinois, refinery to boost capacity to run the grade by
130,000 barrels a day.
A Cenovus executive said on Thursday the project is
slightly behind schedule but still expected to be completed in
the fourth quarter. [ID:nN1E7870XK]
Light synthetic for October delivery was discussed at
$11.45 a barrel over WTI, compared with a $12.15 premium on
Tuesday.
Syncrude Canada, one of the country's biggest producers of
synthetic oil wrung from the Alberta tar sands, is slated to
take a major processing unit down for 45 days of maintenance
this month, the chief financial officer at its largest interest
owner said on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7870WE]
The outage comes as Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) works on its
Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader. [ID:nN1E78119W]
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)