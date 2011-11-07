* December WCS quoted at $12 under WTI

* Staying on track as pct of light oil price, some say

* Synthetic quoted at $5.50-$6.25 over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 7 Canadian heavy crude spreads have widened, but remain seasonally strong and reflect a recent run-up in light, sweet oil prices, market sources said on Monday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery was quoted at around $12 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, compared with around $11.05 a barrel under last week.

North American light oil prices have climbed 15 percent in the past month, reflecting partly the influence of financial players, who have moved to WTI from world benchmark Brent, and some perception of tighter supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.

The heavy differential often tracks the WTI as a percentage, which can lead to the wider absolute discount, a trader said.

Another pointed out that heavy spreads had been tighter in recent months in anticipation of this month's planned start-up of new equipment at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy Inc's (CVE.TO) Wood River, Illinois, refinery.

The $3.7 billion upgrade, due to start in the middle of the month, allows the plant to run 65,000 barrels a day more Canadian heavy crude.

"I think the market reacted to that news two months early," the trader said.

Light synthetic from December was quoted at $5.50-$6.20 a barrel over WTI, down from $6.25 over last week.

Traders have tied the smaller premium to expectations that Syncrude Canada will have its hydrogen plant back in service as planned in early December, returning about 40,000 bpd of supply to the market.

They have also said competition from surging production of Bakken crude from North Dakota is weighing on synthetic. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)