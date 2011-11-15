CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 Prices for Canadian synthetic crude oil jumped late on Tuesday after oil sands operator Syncrude Canada Ltd cut its production forecast for December, market sources said.

Synthetic crude had been trading at about $4 a barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark earlier on Tuesday. It jumped to $7.15 a barrel over WTI after Syncrude advised the market of the production cut, sources said.

Sources said Syncrude lowered its December synthetic crude production forecast by 2.1 million barrels, or nearly 67,750 barrels per day on Tuesday afternoon.

"That's a big one," said one source.

Syncrude had already lowered its November production forecast by 40,000 bpd as it worked on a hydrogen plant at its upgrading operations. That work had been expected to be wrapped up in early December.

A spokesman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude joint venture, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)