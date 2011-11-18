* December synthetic $5/bbl over WTI

* Concern over Syncrude unit outage dies down

* WCS $13/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 Canadian crude oil spreads have weakened as players sought to move barrels at the end of the trading period for December, and concern over an extended outage of an oil sands processing unit has died down, trade sources said on Friday.

Synthetic crude for December deliver was quoted at $5 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, down from as much as $7.15 a barrel over WTI earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has the largest stake in the Syncrude Canada oil sands venture, said it extended an outage of a hydrogen unit by about a month until the end of December. [ID:nN1E7AE1U]

The work means that Syncrude's production will be reduced by an average of more than 67,000 barrels a day next month.

A trader pointed out that selling was brisk in November while even more synthetic was offline due to scheduled maintenance at Syncrude, showing the market is well-supplied.

"There never should have been a panic on syn," the trader said.

Meanwhile, Western Canada Select heavy blend for December was discussed at around $13 a barrel under WTI, compared with around $12 a barrel under for much of the month.

The market is waiting for full commercial operations at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) and Cenovus Energy Inc's (CVE.TO) Wood River, Illinois, refinery, which has undergone an upgrade and expansion that allows it to run 240,000 bpd of heavy crude.

ConocoPhillips said on Friday that the work is complete and the refinery is restarting operations. [ID:nWEN1013] (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)