CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 13 The premium for Canadian synthetic crude widened on Tuesday on word that Syncrude Canada Ltd, one of the country's biggest oil sands producers, began maintenance on a major processing unit, industry sources said.

Light synthetic for October delivery was quoted as high as $11.50 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate in mid-afternoon, up from $10.75-$11 over earlier on Tuesday. Late last week it sold for about $11.45 over.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, Syncrude's biggest interest owner, said the planned outage of Upgrader 8-2 had begun. Work is expected to last 40-45 days, removing about 100,000 barrels a day of production at the site [ID:nS1E78C11I].

The maintenance had been expected to start this month or next, although Syncrude's owners had not specified an exact date.

The outage comes as Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) works on its Lloydminster heavy oil upgrader. [ID:nN1E78119W]

Canadian cash crude prices have weakened since early last week, when the differential between WTI and world benchmark Brent widened to a record above $27 a barrel. The transatlantic spread was around $21.85 on Tuesday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at around $12 a barrel under WTI, compared with $10.50 under last week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)