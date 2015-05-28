(Adds background)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 California carbon permits
covering emissions this year sold for$12.29 a tonne at the
cap-and-trade program's May auction, up 8 cents from what they
fetched at the previous auction in February, the program's
regulators said on Thursday.
The auction, the state's third held in conjunction with its
trading partner the Canadian province of Quebec, saw the
partners sell all 77 million 2013 and 2015 permits put on the
block.
They also sold 9.8 million permits covering 2018 emissions
for the minimum price of $12.10 a tonne, regulators said.
Over 90 percent of all the permits sold at the auction were
purchased by large-emitting companies required to participate in
the program, the regulators said.
While they do not say how many permits individual companies
purchased at the auction, the regulators released a list of
qualified bidders that included oil giants Chevron,
Exxon Mobil and Shell, utility companies
Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Southern
California Edison as well as banks, manufacturers and
mining companies.
California and Quebec will announce how much revenue was
generated from the auction on June 17.
California carbon revenue from its 10 quarterly auctions has
already reached almost $1.6 billion, the California Air
Resources Board said in March, money that must be spent on
programs aimed at driving down the state's emissions of
heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
This week California launched a $4.8 million pilot program
funded by the revenue designed to help low-income residents
replace their older cars and trucks with more fuel-efficient
vehicles.
The next auction will be held on August 18.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alden
Bentley)