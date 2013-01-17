BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
CHICAGO Jan 17 CME live cattle futures fell on Thursday following an announcement by Cargill Inc that it plans to close its Plainview, Texas, beef processing plant on Feb. 1 due to tight cattle supplies as years of drought in the U.S. southern Plains shrunk the herd.
By 11:52 CST (1852 GMT), spot February was 2.700 cents per lb lower at 125.825 cents.
FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results